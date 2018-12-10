Autopsy results have confirmed the two children found dead in an east Edmonton apartment suite were stabbed to death, EPS said Monday afternoon.

Ashton Brian Lafleche, 29, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the deaths of a three-year-old girl and his six-month old daughter.

Lafleche was also charged with assault causing bodily harm against the mother of the two children, Tamara Petawaysin, and for violating a probation court order that prohibited him from contacting her.

On Friday, Edmonton police said the two children were found under a pile of household items in a storage room Wednesday night.