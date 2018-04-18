Officials with ALERT said a Fort McMurray man, who worked for Alberta Children’s Services, was facing child pornography-related charges.

ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit said Henry Victor Haineault, 60, is facing two counts each of possessing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Investigators said thousands of photos showing child pornography were found on Haineault’s work computers related to his work at the Children’s Services office in High Level, and at his previous position with the Athabasca Tribal Council Child and Family Services.

Alberta Children’s Services has cooperated with the investigation. The investigation started in November, 2017 and Haineault’s computers and devices were seized in January 2018.

ALERT said when their investigation started the accused had already been placed on an administrative suspension.

“He had recent access to children up until that complaint, so certainly potential victims being out there increases the concern that we have for this,” Cpl. Cameron Dunn said in a video released by ALERT.

The accused was arrested on April 11 in Leduc.

“At this point, we are only aware of the possession and accessing child pornography, no contact offences were revealed in any of the analysis that we did,” Cpl. Dunn said.

The ICE Unit is asking anyone with information that could help investigators to contact police.