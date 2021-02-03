EDMONTON -- Edmonton City Council agreed to help pay to fix a drainage issue at RE/MAX Field on Wednesday, committing up to $1 million.

A report found that rainwater is not draining away from the field and the bleachers at the city-owned ball park. Water has been leaking into field-level suites.

Baseball Edmonton will contribute more than $600,000 to replace the turf at the park before the 2021 season.

Councillors have now approved a maintenance agreement with Baseball Edmonton to help pay for all of the work.

It includes taking nearly $400,000 from the old Telus Field Capital Reserve.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson