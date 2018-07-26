The city is considering a proposal to change a busy seven-block stretch along Stony Plain Road into a one-way street when the west leg of the Valley Line LRT is built.

The proposal would see Stony Plain Road, between 149 and 156 Street, changed to a one-way street.

“The LRT’s coming down this stretch no matter what, so we have to prepare for that reality,” Ward 1 Councillor Andrew Knack said.

Kent Neufeld runs a bakery along Stony Plain Road, andis concerned aboutthe impact the LRT would have on his business, especially how it would reduce parking spaces in the area.

“A lot of customers are able to park on the street just in front and be able to walk in,” Neufeld said.

The current plan is for the tracks to run down the middle of the road, with traffic in both directions on the north and south sides of the track.

“The discussion in March essentially finalized everything except for what we have right here,” Knack said.

Thursday’s meeting is to gather input on other possible options, including making the road one-way with the tracks on the south side of the road.

Knack believes there are two one-way options that will appeal to residents, both westbound lanes. One plan would see the right lane used for parking in off-peak hours; the second doesn’t include parking, but has a dedicated left-turn lane.

Neufeld acknowledges there are pros and cons to each proposal.

“We’re gonna lose something and gain something in any situation,” Neufeld said.

The open house will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Christian Reformed Church (10015 149 Street).

The city has until the fall to have its final design ready for procurement.

With files from Jeremy Thompson