City council approves supportive housing developments in Garneau, Canora

Edmonton's city council has approved plans for two new supportive housing developments on city-owned land.

The developments, one in the Garneau neighbourhood the other in Canora, are expected to provide almost 100 homes for people at risk of homelessness.

They were approved by the executive committee two weeks ago. Now that they are fully greenlit, the city will start construction.

"The solution to our homelessness crisis is building more housing," Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said in a news release Tuesday.

The city will use $33.4 million from its existing affordable housing budget for construction with an additional $6.59 million being contributed from the provincial government.

Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News Edmonton, right at your fingertips

Once complete, sometime in 2026, the sites will be transferred to Homeward Trust Edmonton.

"Supportive housing isn't just about providing shelter, it's about offering a pathway to stability, wellness, and community integration," said Susan McGee, CEO of Homeward Trust.

"We're not just preventing homelessness; we're restoring hope and empowering individuals to thrive," she added.

The organization has partnered with the city on six similar developments since 2020.

The new housing developments will be designed by GEC Architecture, the same local firm that worked on previous city-led supportive housing projects.

The building in Garneau will consist of 34 suites, including five barrier-free units designed for people with disabilities.

The building located in Canora will have 63 suites, including nine that are barrier-free.