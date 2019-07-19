City of Edmonton crews removed one of the bike lane signs in German this week.

The "Garsconastraße" sticker on 83 Avenue is no longer there. It's unclear whether the "Oliverbahn" sign in Oliver survived.

"We recognize people may be having fun with the bike lanes, however traffic signs should not be altered by the public as they are designed specifically to maintain traffic safety," a City of Edmonton Parks and Roads spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton in an email.

The city also said it's not currently looking at renaming bike lanes.