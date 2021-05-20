EDMONTON -- An autopsy has confirmed that Sunday’s death in north Edmonton is a homicide.

Edmonton police said in a news release Thursday an autopsy confirmed 28-year-old Gordy Loos died after a disturbance at a multi-unit residence in the area of 80 Street and 142 Avenue.

Loos death marks the 12th homicide Edmonton police are investigating in 2021.

The exact cause of death is not being released due to investigative purposes, police said.

READ MORE: Homicide detectives investigate death in north Edmonton

Homicide detectives are asking residents with home security cameras in the area or anyone who was driving nearby with a dashcam to check their footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: 2021 Edmonton Homicide Map