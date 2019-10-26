Two Edmonton communities will be the guinea pigs of a new kind of winter parking ban come snowfall.

This winter, the city will be piloting an odd/even residential parking ban in Gold Bar and Silver Berry.

There, the bans will be split over Monday and Tuesday. Each day will see half of the road cleared, and residents will be able to park on the other side. The process will flip to the other side the next day.

According to the city's general supervisor of infrastructure field operations, the new procedure is something residents have been asking for.

"We understand that not all residents have enough room to park all their vehicles on their property," he told CTV News Edmonton.

"So by doing half the road at once, it'll give them the opportunity to park on the other side and allow our crews to move through residential areas with greater efficiency."

A $100 ticket may still be issued to those who don't move their vehicle from the street on their respective day. The city says enforcement will only happen when a snow clearing cycle is announced.

Gold Bar and Silver Berry residents are invited to two drop-in information sessions to learn more:

Oct. 28 at the Gold Bar Community League, Social Room, from 4-7 p.m.

Oct. 29 at the Meadows Community Recreation Centre, Multi-purpose Room, from 4-7 p.m.

More information is also available online or by calling 311.