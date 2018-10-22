

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Where and how Edmontonians are allowed to smoke cannabis is proving to be a “learning curve,” as one city spokesperson put it.

Although Edmonton’s smoking bylaw was changed to accommodate cannabis legalization and restrict tobacco and e-cigarette use, smokers are expected to rely on their own knowledge of the new rules until the city finishes updating public signage.

“People have to make sure they’re aware of their surroundings,” said Don Belanger with the City of Edmonton.

Belanger said crews have set up temporary signs along popular streets with maps showing legal smoking areas in green. In the interim, the city is still assessing locations for permanent signs. Belanger estimated 35 district parks will see signage put up.

The city is also relying on other visual clues. For example, ash trays along Whyte Avenue have been removed from what are now non-smoking areas. And earlier in the month, the city installed 132 new ash trays designed by University of Alberta students to prevent vandals stealing marijuana butts. This increased the number of trays—between 99 Street and 109 Street in 32 zones that still permit smoking—by an estimated 35 per cent.

But while the law is fairly straightforward regarding smoking on sidewalks, it’s less clear about park space.

Smoking is prohibited in William Hawrelak Park and green space near a playground or sports field.

However, only selected picnic areas will ban smoking—and some may never see a “No Smoking” sign.

According to Bellanger, the city doesn’t want to “create more sign pollution.”

“It’s safe to say that people will be going through a bit of a learning curve, no question.”

He said peace officers will likely give out more advice and warnings than $250 tickets—at least for the first few months.

“This is about education and gaining understanding and compliance. And being a responsible smoker.”