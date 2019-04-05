The City of Edmonton is looking for a new operator for RE/MAX Field.

The Edmonton Prospects are entering the final season of a four-year lease, which included an option for a fifth year, signed in 2016. In January, the team said it would invest around $3 million to upgrade the facility if the city agreed to a 25-year lease.

In a report going to the Community and Public Services Committee week, the city said it has had “ongoing challenges” to come to terms with the baseball team.

The city will soon begin to take submissions for a tenant to operate the stadium for 10 years.

The city prefers a shorter lease to remain flexible in case it decides to demolish the stadium and develop the West Rossdale neighbourhood.