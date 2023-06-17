Classic cars and luxury rides drive fundraising efforts at annual Racing for a Cure event
Dozens of dream cars made a pit stop at the River Cree Resort and Casino Saturday.
The Racing for a Cure event invites luxury and classic car owners to share their rides to raise money for sick kids.
"You can make a donation and we'll get you in a car and you can go for a really fun ride," said event organizer Brandi Christiansen. "The cars are amazing. Most of them are really dream cars, so it's a cool experience."
A fundraising gala was planned later that evening at the River Cree, with all proceeds from the day going to the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation.
Sixty-five drivers took part in the event, with some coming from other parts of Alberta to participate. Each driver donated $1,000 to the organization.
"They're donating their time and their money," Christiansen said. "It's really a gift that they give to share their car with these people."
In addition to raising money, Christiansen said the event was a chance for the 150 Stollery families there to relax and have some fun.
"We give them helicopter tours over the city," Christiansen said. "We give them rides in amazing, exotic cars, custom cars, dream cars.
"We treat them to a really special day. Jumpy castles and fun, just so they can forget about their medical stuff and the stress and everything for a day and just have a really great cool VIP experience."
One former Stollery child was at the event with her family. She said she's always happy to support a good cause and her son was thrilled to see his favorite cars on the lot.
"He talks about Lamborghini's all the time, so this is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime moment for him," she added. "He says he's saving all his pennies to buy one one day."
Saturday was the tenth Racing for a Cure event.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet will wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a strategy to streamline operations amid fierce competition.
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
China not an adversary to Canada, despite 'complicated' relationship: ambassador
Canada's ambassador to China insists the two countries are not adversaries, despite mounting examples of tense relations and allegations of foreign interference stacking up in recent months.
Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks
In early June, sporadic but serious service disruptions plagued Microsoft's flagship office suite -- including the Outlook email and OneDrive file-sharing apps -- and cloud computing platform. A shadowy hacktivist group claimed responsibility, saying it flooded the sites with junk traffic in distributed denial-of-service attacks.
BCE cuts raise questions about future CTV news strategy, highlight tech pressures
The strain facing traditional TV news organizations is well-established but a swath of layoffs that cut several of CTV's best-known news personalities was a surprise to many, including national reporter Joyce Napier.
U.S. deploys high-tech Pentagon program to help Canada detect, suppress new wildfires
The U.S. Department of Defense has deployed a new high-tech fire detection system to help Canada battle one of its worst wildfire seasons on record.
Vehicle theft at a 'critical point' in Canada, with car stolen every six minutes: report
A new report highlights the alarming state of vehicle theft in Canada, particularly in Toronto, which has seen triple the amount compared to 2015.
What to know as King Charles takes part in his first Trooping the Colour birthday parade as monarch
King Charles III rode on horseback Saturday to take part in his first Trooping the Colour ceremony as monarch, inspecting hundreds of soldiers and horses in a spectacular annual military display at central London's Horse Guards Parade. Here are some things to know about the colourful spectacle.
Calgary
-
Protesters rally against Pride Month activities at Calgary schools
The debate over Pride Month activities in Alberta's public schools continues to divide many parents.
-
Resiliency theme of Sunnyside's Neighbour Day festivities
Thousands of Calgarians gathered in their communities Saturday to take part in Neighbour Day.
-
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet will wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a strategy to streamline operations amid fierce competition.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon infant prepares for fourth heart surgery
A Saskatoon baby has already had three surgeries and is preparing to undergo a fourth – all before his first birthday.
-
Sask. school celebrates graduation with single student
Craik School held its graduation ceremony, which was as small as it could be, at one lone graduate.
-
'They just took it from us': Collaros, Bombers spoil Riders home opener
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Samuel Emilus scored his first three career CFL touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Riders 45-27 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium.
Regina
-
'They just took it from us': Collaros, Bombers spoil Riders home opener
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Samuel Emilus scored his first three career CFL touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Riders 45-27 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Mayor of western Manitoba community says outpouring of support appreciated
The streets of this western Manitoba city were quiet Saturday as residents awaited confirmation on whether they knew any of the 15 killed or 10 injured in a horrific highway collision this week.
-
'No accountability': Regina parent faces challenges leading up to daycare closure
The announcement of a sudden closure of a Regina daycare has one family saying there’s no accountability or consideration to parents or their children.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. Green leader Peter Bevan-Baker stepping down after seat decline in election
The politician who guided Prince Edward Island's Green Party to over four years as the province's official opposition is stepping down as leader.
-
Teen girl stabbed at Halifax restaurant: police
Police in Halifax say a 15-year-old girl was stabbed at a restaurant on Friday evening in Bayer’s Lake.
-
Military investigates sexual misconduct allegation against Snowbirds pilot
The Royal Canadian Air Force says it is investigating a sexual misconduct allegation against a Snowbirds pilot.
Toronto
-
Woman who died after being set on fire on TTC bus remembered one year later
It’s been one year since Nyima Dolma was doused with a flammable substance and set on fire by a man she did not know on a TTC bus outside Kipling Station.
-
Emergency sirens will be tested in Scarborough this weekend. Here's what you need to know
Scarborough residents who hear a loud whooping sound early Saturday evening should not be alarmed.
-
House with lucky address sells for $550K over asking in less than 48 hours
A house in Ontario with an auspicious address sold for significantly more than its listing price after only being on the market for two days.
Montreal
-
Protesters begin 3-day march to Roxham Road after Supreme Court ruling
Quebec activists began their 73-kilometre walk from Montreal to Roxham Road Saturday in protest of the irregular border crossing's closure and the Supreme Court's upholding of the Safe Third Country Agreement. The demonstrators aim to reach Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que. by late Monday afternoon.
-
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet will wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a strategy to streamline operations amid fierce competition.
-
St. Joseph's Oratory bells are back after being sent to France in 2019
The carillon bells of St. Joseph's Oratory, located on Mount Royal in Montreal, are back home. They were blessed at a ceremony on Saturday morning, after being sent to France for restoration in 2019.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating shooting in Vanier park
Emergency crews responded to a call for a shooting in Gil O. Julien Park, in the area of the Vanier Parkway and Donald Street, at approximately 9:25 a.m. Saturday.
-
City of Ottawa unveils pilot-project to divert mental-health, substance use calls from police
The city has unveiled plans for a three-year pilot project called the "Safer Alternatives for Mental Health and Substance Use Crises Response", which would see fewer mental well-being and substance use calls handled by police and more follow-up and monitoring to offer ongoing support.
-
Snake on a train closes O-Train station Friday night
A pet snake slithering around an LRT vehicle disrupted O-Train service at Hurdman Station for just over an hour.
Kitchener
-
'A place for connection': Grand Opening of Gaukel Block in Kitchener
The City of Kitchener held the grand opening of Gaukel Block in Downtown Kitchener Saturday, officially marking the portion of Gaukel Street beside Charles Street West as a pedestrian-only street.
-
Friends and family gather for 10th annual basketball tournament honouring Jay Kumar
The memory of a young basketball player lived on this weekend, thanks to a tournament at Conestoga College.
-
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada, Ontario Governments reach $10 billion settlement with the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations
The governments of Canada and Ontario have reached a proposed $10 billion settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund, representing the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations.
-
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet will wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a strategy to streamline operations amid fierce competition.
-
Body of missing Sudbury man found in abandoned vehicle at hospital
CTV News has learned a group of staff members at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., made a gruesome discovery inside a vehicle that has been sitting in the hospital parking lot for three months.
Winnipeg
-
Mayor of western Manitoba community says outpouring of support appreciated
The streets of this western Manitoba city were quiet Saturday as residents awaited confirmation on whether they knew any of the 15 killed or 10 injured in a horrific highway collision this week.
-
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
-
'It's never easy': Dauphin's fire chief offers support to bus crash first responders
Dauphin's fire chief says his heart goes out to the first responders on the scene of Thursday's deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus full of seniors that took 15 lives and injured 10 others.
Vancouver
-
'Vancouver Beautification Day' tackles graffiti across the city
Volunteers and community groups took to the streets of Vancouver Saturday for the city’s first "Beautification Day" in an effort to clean up vandalism in hard-hit areas.
-
Most workers injured in northern B.C. bus crash released from hospital
Seventeen out of the 18 people who were taken to hospital after a bus crash on a northern B.C. forest service road Friday morning have been discharged, according to a Friday night statement from TC Energy, the company behind Coastal GasLink.
-
'It's pretty shocking': Black bear visits East Vancouver neighbourhood
A black bear made a rare appearance in an East Vancouver neighbourhood Friday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria restaurant fire deemed 'suspicious' by investigators
A Friday morning fire at a Victoria restaurant is considered suspicious, according to investigators. Firefighters arrived at the Ricky’s All Day Grill just after 3 a.m. to find smoke and flames rising from the building at 2900 Douglas Street.
-
Victoria winners of $35M Lotto Max jackpot announced
Victoria's newest multimillionaires were introduced by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation on Friday.
-
99% drop in Ozempic shipments to U.S. residents after B.C. introduces restrictions
The British Columbia government says there's been a 99 per cent drop in the number of online Ozempic prescriptions filled by Americans from pharmacies in that province since it introduced regulations to protect the local supply for diabetes patients.