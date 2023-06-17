Classic cars and luxury rides drive fundraising efforts at annual Racing for a Cure event

Dozens of dream cars made a pit stop at the River Cree Resort and Casino Saturday.

The Racing for a Cure event invites luxury and classic car owners to share their rides to raise money for sick kids.

"You can make a donation and we'll get you in a car and you can go for a really fun ride," said event organizer Brandi Christiansen. "The cars are amazing. Most of them are really dream cars, so it's a cool experience."

A fundraising gala was planned later that evening at the River Cree, with all proceeds from the day going to the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation.

Sixty-five drivers took part in the event, with some coming from other parts of Alberta to participate. Each driver donated $1,000 to the organization.

"They're donating their time and their money," Christiansen said. "It's really a gift that they give to share their car with these people."

In addition to raising money, Christiansen said the event was a chance for the 150 Stollery families there to relax and have some fun.

"We give them helicopter tours over the city," Christiansen said. "We give them rides in amazing, exotic cars, custom cars, dream cars.

"We treat them to a really special day. Jumpy castles and fun, just so they can forget about their medical stuff and the stress and everything for a day and just have a really great cool VIP experience."

One former Stollery child was at the event with her family. She said she's always happy to support a good cause and her son was thrilled to see his favorite cars on the lot.

"He talks about Lamborghini's all the time, so this is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime moment for him," she added. "He says he's saving all his pennies to buy one one day."

Saturday was the tenth Racing for a Cure event.