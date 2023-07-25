Come on Barbie, let's go shopping: Barbie pop-up opens in West Edmonton Mall

As Barbie-fever continues across the globe, fans of the iconic doll can check out a a new Barbie pop-up shop at the Indigo store in West Edmonton Mall.

From now until the end of the year, the shop will feature some of Barbie's most iconic dolls and accessories.

The location also includes an interactive play area, featuring the Barbie DreamHouse, and a Barbie box photo frame.

The pop-up is one of only two in Canada. The other can be found at the Indigo store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto.

The Barbie pop-up ties in with the summer blockbuster Barbie movie, which opened in theatres last week.