A group of developers and businesses believe the City of Edmonton’s bylaws that mandate new builds to have a minimum number of onsite parking spaces are outdated.

Katy Ingraham, the owner of Cartago, a restaurant in Forest Heights, won an appeal last September to open her business with street parking only.

“Parking has been the major barrier to opening both businesses,” said Ingraham, who will soon open a deli next door.

Residents are concerned that allowing businesses to open without a minimum amount of parking stalls will see more vehicles park in front of their homes.

“I feel like there are some neighbours we’re never going to see eye to eye on the fact that you don’t own the property in front of your house,” Ingraham said.

Ward 9 Councillor Tim Cartmell agreed residents have a “perception” the parking space in front of their home is theirs—an issue he said will need to be addressed.

The Urban Planning Committee has asked for another report on what impact removing the minimum parking requirement would have, including an analysis for different areas of the city.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson