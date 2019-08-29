Edmonton police have issued a warning about a convicted sexual offender recently released from prison.

Bernard Jakubec, 60, was released in Chilliwack, B.C., and will live in the Edmonton area.

Jakubec has a history of sexually assaulting males and females under 14; luring them and chasing them into "secluded public areas," police said.

He is under a number of court-ordered conditions, including not drinking or taking drugs, not going within 300 metres of parks, playgrounds, schools, swimming pools or daycares, or using a computer to talk to someone under 14.

Jakubec is 5'11", 230 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair, police said.

If you suspect Jakubec breaches any of these conditions, Edmonton police encourages you to call them at 780-423-4567.