A 1988 Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup ring was back with its rightful owner, but as of Friday, RCMP said no arrests have been made in the case.

Norm Lacombe told CTV News he received an anonymous call Thursday night.

He said he met a couple who returned the ring to him at the Dairy Queen in Stony Plain.

“You know, I said: ‘Is this a joke?’” Lacombe said Friday. “And it wasn’t.”

Lacombe said the couple he met knew the thief, and had convinced him to let them return the ring after seeing the pictures on the news.

“It’s just good people doing the right thing,” Lacombe said.

“We just had a Blizzard together, that’s it,” he said, laughing.

Last weekend, Lacombe said he had taken off his ring to play golf, and then left it in his vehicle outside his rural home in the Spruce Grove area overnight.

The ring and his credit cards were stolen that night from the vehicle.

On Thursday, RCMP said the suspect attempted to use a stolen credit card at a store in Devon Sunday morning, which led to police obtaining surveillance footage.

In the image from that footage, it appeared the suspect was wearing the stolen ring at the time.

On Friday, RCMP told CTV News that even though the ring has been returned, they are still looking for the person who stole it, and the credit cards.

With files from Bill Fortier