EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the province's active case count continued to fall.

There are now 675 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, about where the count was in mid-July of 2020. The province had more than 1,000 active cases at the start of this month.

Fourteen of the active cases are linked to a Sherwood Park graduation ceremony, according to Alberta Health.

More than 39,000 second doses of vaccine were given out Thursday, bringing the proportion of eligible Albertans to be fully immunized up to 53.1 per cent.

About 4,000 first doses were also administered, with 73.9 per cent of Albertans now having had a first dose.

There are 126 coronavirus patients in hospital including 35 in intensive care units.

The province reported a 0.78 per cent test positivity based on about 7,300 tests.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday.

The next data update is scheduled for Monday.