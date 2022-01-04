COVID-19 in Alberta: Kenney, Hinshaw to report remaining holiday data Tuesday

Alberta's first complete COVID-19 data update of the year will be given Tuesday by the premier and chief medical officer of health.

Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. MT. Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca then.

The update will include data since Dec. 29. According to the most recent estimates, Alberta had 21,000 known active cases of COVID-19, a test positivity rate of 30 per cent, and 371 COVID-19 hospitalizations heading into 2022.

Provincially imposed limitations to testing capacity means those stats undercount the number of actual COVID-19 cases. Results also do not include those from take-home rapid kits.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta is estimating some 68,000 residents have or will develop what's called "long COVID." Those affected by the condition want support accessing insurance and forming treatment plans.

Preliminary wastewater analysis indicates Alberta is entering the start of an Omicron wave, worrying some doctors about stress on the health-care system.

Effective Monday, COVID-19-positive Albertans who have two doses of vaccine only need to isolate for five days if their symptoms are fully resolved by then.

TheProvincial Court of Alberta and Queen's Bench is adjourning all adult and youth criminal non-urgent out of custody trials, preliminary inquires, and other hearings requiring oral or in-person evidence between Jan. 4 to 21 in response to increasing COVID-19 cases.