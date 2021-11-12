COVID-19 in Alberta today: 2 days worth of data to be reported Friday

EDMONTON -

Alberta did not report any COVID-19 updates on Remembrance Day, so it will report two days worth of data on Friday.

According to the last update on Wednesday, the province's COVID-19 hospitalizations were below 600 for the first time since early September. There were 582 people in hospital with the disease, including 123 patients in ICUs.

There were a little more than 6,000 active cases and 81.5 per cent of eligible Albertans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

A Saskatchewan woman whose rare cancer surgery in Edmonton was postponedsays her condition worsened during the delay. As of early November, about 15,000 surgeries had been postponed in the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Albertans began emailing the premier about their frustration, support and other feelings within minutes of Jason Kenney announcing renewed restrictions and a proof-of-vaccination program in September, newly obtained records show.

Southern Alberta's ski hills say they are facing a continued tourism sector labour shortage, prompting calls for the federal government to speed up the immigration and visa process for foreign workers.