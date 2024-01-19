'Critical financial situation': Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market considering closure, bankruptcy

There is likely only two weekends left of the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market, as its board of directors ponders shutting down and declaring bankruptcy.

Market officials made the revelation in a social media post Friday afternoon. A Jan. 27 special meeting has been called to discuss the situation.

"The organization cannot meet its current financial obligations, especially the high operating and utility costs in the 113-year-old building during the winter," the statement said.

According to the statement from the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market Association, it and the City of Edmonton have agreed not to renew the lease on the building located at 10305 97 Street.

The board is recommending vacating the building after the market closes on Jan. 28.

The market moved into its indoor, year-round location on 97 Street in 2019. Officials said the COVID-19 pandemic, "tepid downtown east recovery" and a loss of vendors have hurt.

The board said it supports ongoing efforts to return a market to the 104 Street area but is unable to take part in that "due to its financial position."

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday for the next two weekends.