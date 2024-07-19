Festivals for all this weekend in Edmonton

Whether you're into rides, reggae, cuisine or the theatre, there are several weekend events offering family-friendly options around the city.

The Edmonton Carnaval, a Latino celebration of culture, runs Saturday and Sunday at the Alberta Avenue Community League. The free event features performances, a local market and a special area for families with children.

Taste of Edmonton is running until July 28 in Churchill Square. It's the event's 40th anniversary, and more than 170 dishes are on offer from dozens of local restaurants.

The Afro-Caribbean Roots and Drums Festival runs at Union Hall from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The reggae festival includes a market and activities for kids, and children 12 and under get in for free.

K-Days started Friday and will run until July 28 at the Edmonton Expo Centre. Some of this year's big musical acts include Amanda Marshall, Metric, Simple Plan and Ludacris. The event also offers rides, games, classic and revamped carnival food and other local programming.

The Rubaboo Arts Festival is celebrating 15 years this weekend. The arts and theatre festival runs Friday to Sunday, with plays and performances at Workshop West Playwright's Theatre and Brighton Block.

The Alley Hoop Classic 3x3 basketball tournament will take place at the Duggan Community League Park Saturday and Sunday, with events for men, boys and girls.

The Edmonton Riverhawks are holding a Bollywood-inspired ball game on Friday for the first of three weekend games against the Springfield Drifters. Due to the heat, Sunday's Riverhawks game has been moved to 10:30 a.m.