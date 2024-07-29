Death of teen boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis, Alta., a homicide: RCMP

A teenaged boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis has been found dead and is the victim of homicide, say police.

RCMP in the First Nations community 80 kilometres south of Edmonton said in a media release Monday night an autopsy done earlier in the day determined the manner of death.

The 16-year-old — whose body was found in Ermineskin Cree Nation, one of four First Nations that make up Maskwacis — had been reported missing by his family on Tuesday. When asked by CTV News Edmonton what day the body was found, Mounties declined to answer.

RCMP said its provincial major crimes unit has taken over investigation into his death.