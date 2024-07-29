EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Death of teen boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis, Alta., a homicide: RCMP

    Alberta RCMP
    Share

    A teenaged boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis has been found dead and is the victim of homicide, say police.

    RCMP in the First Nations community 80 kilometres south of Edmonton said in a media release Monday night an autopsy done earlier in the day determined the manner of death. 

    The 16-year-old — whose body was found in Ermineskin Cree Nation, one of four First Nations that make up Maskwacis — had been reported missing by his family on Tuesday. When asked by CTV News Edmonton what day the body was found, Mounties declined to answer.

    RCMP said its provincial major crimes unit has taken over investigation into his death.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News