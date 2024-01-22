EDMONTON
    • Death of woman in Edmonton prompts homicide investigation

    An Edmonton Police Service cruiser. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton Police Service cruiser. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
    A woman was found dead northwest of downtown Edmonton Sunday afternoon and homicide detectives have been brought in to investigate.

    Paramedics called police to a home in the area of 123 Avenue and 127 Street at 12:15 p.m. Police said she was dead when officers arrived.

    Edmonton Police Service said her death is suspicious but provided no further details about that. Her name and age were also not released.

    An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

    Police are asking anyone with dash camera footage of 127 Street between 124 and 123 Avenues from 4 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday to contact them.

    Residents in the area are also being asked to call police if they have security footage from that timeframe.

    Police can be reached at 780-423-4567 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

