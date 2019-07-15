Fire crews say an early morning fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage was deliberately set. 

It happened just after 5 a.m. near a business at 118 Avenue and 66 Street. 

Officials say the fire started in a pile of pallets and spread to nearby cardboard and garbage. 

A building, van and storage trailer were all damaged with the cost of repairs estimated at more than $7,500. 

Police are investigating. 