Deliberately set fire in east Edmonton causes thousands in damage
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 4:33PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, July 15, 2019 4:35PM MDT
Fire crews say an early morning fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage was deliberately set.
It happened just after 5 a.m. near a business at 118 Avenue and 66 Street.
Officials say the fire started in a pile of pallets and spread to nearby cardboard and garbage.
A building, van and storage trailer were all damaged with the cost of repairs estimated at more than $7,500.
Police are investigating.