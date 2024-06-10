EDMONTON
    • DeSantis accepts Smith's Stanley Cup bet: 'I feel good'

    Florida's governor has taken up Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Stanley Cup bet. 

    Ron DeSantis confirmed the wager on Monday, commenting at a news conference, "I feel good about how the cup is going to proceed, so if somehow the Oilers win, I'll not only send the rum, I'll throw in a key lime pie to boot."

    Smith propositioned DeSantis last week ahead of the first game of the Stanley Cup final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers, in which the Oilers were shut out 3-0. 

    The politician whose team loses will send the other alcohol made in their province or state: whiskey from Alberta or rum from Florida. 

    Game 2 will be played Monday night in Florida. 

    Smith is 2-0 in her other National Hockey League playoff bets against the neighbouring British Columbia's premier and Texas' governor, with the Oilers having beaten the Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars. 

