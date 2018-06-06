

Nahreman Issa, CTV Edmonton





A woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after she was attacked by a dog.

It happened after 7 pm in the area of 64 St. & 129 Ave.

Police say the woman was trying to protect her cat, who was involved in an altercation with the dog. The dog then went after the woman.

Two neighbours held the dog down while waiting for police and animal bylaw to show up.

Police say the woman suffered non-life injuries and the cat was badly injured.

The dog’s owner confirmed to CTV Edmonton it’s a pit bull.

There is no word yet on what will happen to the dog.