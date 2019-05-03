Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Downtown fire deliberately set: EFRS
Fire in downtown Edmonton on May 3, 2019.
CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 5:58AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, May 3, 2019 11:38AM MDT
Fire crews were called to a blaze in downtown Edmonton on Friday morning.
The call came in for a fire in a wooden frame covering a cinder block retaining wall at 105 Street and Jasper Avenue around 4:50 a.m.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services say the fire was deliberately set.
Damage from the fire is estimated $2,500.