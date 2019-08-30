

Matthew Black





Police are investigating an early morning hit-and-run downtown that left a 73-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries.

The man was crossing Jasper Avenue at 102 Street just before 6 a.m. Friday morning when he was struck by a black SUV or hatchback travelling westbound, according to police.

Police say witnesses told them the vehicle stopped briefty at 103 Street before heading north and away from the injured man.

EPS are urging the driver or any occupants of the vehicle to come forward.