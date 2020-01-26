EDMONTON -- More than 50 commemorative plaques have been stolen from benches in downtown Edmonton.

Forty-eight had been stolen from along Victoria Promenade as of Jan. 22, the City of Edmonton confirmed.

An additional three plaques along River Valley Road were taken on Jan. 23.

The city says the incidents have been reported to police.

City staff are currently in the process of contacting affected donors.The plaques will be replaced at no cost to families.

In cases where donor contact information is no longer available, the city will still replace the stolen plaque.