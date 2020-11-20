EDMONTON -- Alberta’s top doctor will give an update on the province’s pandemic situation Friday afternoon.

The province currently has 10,382 cases of the coronavirus after it reported a daily high of 1,105 new infections on Thursday.

Alberta Health also reported eight more people, including another man in his 30s in the Edmonton zone, have died after they contracted the disease.

Alberta has reported 42,797 cases and 451 deaths to date.

