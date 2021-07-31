EDMONTON -- A group of motorcyclists in Edmonton drove through the capital region to help raise funds to find a cure for diabetes.

Deep Malhans, told CTV News Edmonton that the Sikh Motorcycle Club of Edmonton wanted to raise funds and awareness for Diabetes Canada as part of its contribution towards Ride for a Cause.

Sian Gibson, executive director community events and fundraising for Diabetes Canada, told CTV News Edmonton that to help commemorate the 100th anniversary of insulin, the group chose Diabetes Canada as the receipt for funds raised to ensure a cure could be found in the next 100 years – or sooner.

“100 years later we still don’t have the cure for diabetes,” she shared.

The riders gathered at Harley-Davidson of Edmonton on the north side and drove to St. Albert, Stony Plain, Sherwood Park, and end the ride at Millwoods Town Centre.

“Motorcycles, especially in summer, we thought are a kind of different way of spreading a message around,” Malhans said.

The Edmonton chapter of the Sikh Motorcycle Club of Canada held its event on Saturday in tandem with chapters across the country in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

“Let’s fight this thing together,” he added.

More than 50 riders participated.

Across Canada the motorcyclists have raised over $70,000 with a goal of reaching $100,000.