Police have laid charges in a crash that killed a 23-year-old woman last week.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Nov. 5 in the area of 38 Avenue and 55 Street.

It was reported to police that a Mitsubishi Lancer was driving eastbound on 38 Avenue towards 55 Street when it hit two parked vehicles — a Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a Dodge Journey — on the south side of the avenue.

Two people were taken to hospital from the Lancer, including a 23-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. The woman died in hospital.

The 30-year-old man driving the car and a 29-year-old man who was also a passenger were not injured.

Daniel Stamp, 30, has now been charged with impaired operation causing death, dangerous operation causing death, refusing breath after an accident causing death, operation while prohibited and breach condition.

Stamp is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 12.