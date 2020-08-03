EDMONTON -- A 39-year-old man has drowned in Lake Annette in Jasper National Park.

Emergency crews were called to the lake around 5 p.m. on Monday for a report of a possible drowning.

Despite attempts to save the man’s life, he died at the scene.

Police are thanking family and bystanders who provided help to the man before he died.

There is no indication of foul play in the man’s death.

This is the second drowning incident in the province over the long weekend. A man died after he was pulled from the North Saskatchewan River near Devon on Sunday.