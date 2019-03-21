

Two people are facing charges after a drug seizure in Grande Prairie.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team executed a search warrant on Mar. 15 at two Grande Prairie homes and seized 245 grams of cocaine, 235 grams of methamphetamine, 413 oxycodone pills, 12 grams of heroin, 1.3 litres of GHB, 22 suspected steroid pills and $28,460 in cash in proceeds of crime, a shotgun and a rifle.

Police believe the street value of the rugs is about $50,000.

Taylor Leslie, 23, and Caiden MacKinnon, 20, where arrested in connection with the seizures. Leslie has been released on bail, while MacKinnon remains in custody.