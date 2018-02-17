CTV Edmonton put together a list of Family Day events in and around Edmonton on Monday, February 19, 2018.

Family Day at the Legislature (free)

  • Where: Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre & Edmonton Federal Building
  • When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • What: Lost in the Legislature History Hunt, live music with Michelle & Friends and magician Sheldon Casavant.

Family Day Swing’n Skate (free)

  • Where: City Hall Room and Plaza
  • When: 1:00 p.m. – 4 p.m.
  • What: Skating feature The C Jam Big Band.

Family Day at the Art Gallery of Alberta (free)

  • Where: Art Gallery
  • When: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • What: Family-friendly activities after current exhibitions.

Family Day at the Edmonton Valley Zoo

  • Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo
  • When: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
  • What: Bundle up and get close to animals that love the cold weather.

Silver Skate Festival (free)

  • Where: William Hawrelak Park
  • When: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • What: Skate in Edmonton’s river valley and enjoy this long-standing winter events Dutch arts and culture.

Spruce Grove Winter Fest (free)

  • Where: Columbus Park
  • When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • What: Free pancake breakfast to the first 400 people, street hockey tournament, marshmallow roasting, ugly toque contest, and more.

Fort Saskatchewan Winterfest & Vintage Snowmobile Show (free)

  • Where:  Fort Heritage Precinct
  • When: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • What: Curling, fox and geese game, snow golf, snow painting, dog sledding, and more.

Fire & Ice Festival (free)

  • Where: Lacombe Lake Park in St. Albert
  • When: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
  • What: Kids firefighter obstacle course, Finnegan Farms petting zoo, Home Depot crafts, pond hockey with firefighters, and more.