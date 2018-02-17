Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton-area 2018 Family Day events
Published Saturday, February 17, 2018 11:42AM MST
CTV Edmonton put together a list of Family Day events in and around Edmonton on Monday, February 19, 2018.
Family Day at the Legislature (free)
- Where: Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre & Edmonton Federal Building
- When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- What: Lost in the Legislature History Hunt, live music with Michelle & Friends and magician Sheldon Casavant.
Family Day Swing’n Skate (free)
- Where: City Hall Room and Plaza
- When: 1:00 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- What: Skating feature The C Jam Big Band.
Family Day at the Art Gallery of Alberta (free)
- Where: Art Gallery
- When: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- What: Family-friendly activities after current exhibitions.
Family Day at the Edmonton Valley Zoo
- Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo
- When: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- What: Bundle up and get close to animals that love the cold weather.
Silver Skate Festival (free)
- Where: William Hawrelak Park
- When: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- What: Skate in Edmonton’s river valley and enjoy this long-standing winter events Dutch arts and culture.
Spruce Grove Winter Fest (free)
- Where: Columbus Park
- When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- What: Free pancake breakfast to the first 400 people, street hockey tournament, marshmallow roasting, ugly toque contest, and more.
Fort Saskatchewan Winterfest & Vintage Snowmobile Show (free)
- Where: Fort Heritage Precinct
- When: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- What: Curling, fox and geese game, snow golf, snow painting, dog sledding, and more.
Fire & Ice Festival (free)
- Where: Lacombe Lake Park in St. Albert
- When: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- What: Kids firefighter obstacle course, Finnegan Farms petting zoo, Home Depot crafts, pond hockey with firefighters, and more.