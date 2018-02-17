CTV Edmonton put together a list of Family Day events in and around Edmonton on Monday, February 19, 2018.

Family Day at the Legislature (free)

Where : Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre & Edmonton Federal Building

: Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre & Edmonton Federal Building When : 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. What: Lost in the Legislature History Hunt, live music with Michelle & Friends and magician Sheldon Casavant.

Family Day Swing’n Skate (free)

Where : City Hall Room and Plaza

: City Hall Room and Plaza When : 1:00 p.m. – 4 p.m.

: 1:00 p.m. – 4 p.m. What: Skating feature The C Jam Big Band.

Family Day at the Art Gallery of Alberta (free)

Where : Art Gallery

: Art Gallery When : 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. What: Family-friendly activities after current exhibitions.

Family Day at the Edmonton Valley Zoo

Where : Edmonton Valley Zoo

: Edmonton Valley Zoo When : 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. What: Bundle up and get close to animals that love the cold weather.

Silver Skate Festival (free)

Where : William Hawrelak Park

: William Hawrelak Park When : 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. What: Skate in Edmonton’s river valley and enjoy this long-standing winter events Dutch arts and culture.

Spruce Grove Winter Fest (free)

Where : Columbus Park

: Columbus Park When : 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. What: Free pancake breakfast to the first 400 people, street hockey tournament, marshmallow roasting, ugly toque contest, and more.

Fort Saskatchewan Winterfest & Vintage Snowmobile Show (free)

Where : Fort Heritage Precinct

: Fort Heritage Precinct When : 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. What: Curling, fox and geese game, snow golf, snow painting, dog sledding, and more.

Fire & Ice Festival (free)