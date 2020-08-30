EDMONTON -- It's back to school on Monday for thousands of kids in St. Albert.

They're among the first to return to class in the metro-Edmonton area after COVID-19 ended their school year prematurely back in the spring.

Classes at most other schools in the Edmonton-area don't reopen until later in the week.

Students in the Edmonton Catholic school district return to class Wednesday, a day before the city's public school students return.

As classes reopen, one infectious disease expert describes a major challenge schools will face upon reopening.

“One of the major challenges we have for infrastructure in school is reminiscent of long term care facility is often these buildings are older and have inadequate facility for physical distancing and inadequate facilities for proper ventilation,” said Dr. Matthew Oughton.

He added that there are many school buildings where it's not even possible to open windows.