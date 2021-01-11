EDMONTON -- Still no sign of average or cooler-than-average temperatures in the forecast.

Edmonton had highs of 0 Saturday and -1 Sunday. AND...that's about as "cool" as it's going to get for a while.

We're expecting to bounce back to the 3 to 5 degree range today with a mix of sun & cloud and light wind.

Temperatures will top out in the 2 degree range Tuesday and then around 0 for Wed/Thu/Fri afternoons.

The long-range outlook has another rebound with highs in the 2 to 5 degree range next week.

BUT...last week we mentioned signs of some colder weather starting to move in around the 20th.

That's starting to look more & more likely with that cooling trend carrying through the end of the month.

So, we'll get through the middle of January without a significant cold snap. But, we probably won't get through to the end of January with some cold weather.

As for precipitation, there's a risk of some flurries or snow hitting the Edmonton region Wednesday morning.

As of right now, it's only a low to moderate chance of seeing any of that snow in the city.

If we do, it'll likely be between a dusting and 3 cm. It appears anything heavier than that is unlikely.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: