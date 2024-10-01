Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, showers and cool (but seasonal) temperatures

A soggy start to October as an area of low pressure develops in northwest Alberta this morning.

We'll stay cloudy with some occasional showers through this morning and midday.

There's still a chance of some showers (and possibly a thunderstorm) in central and north-central Alberta this afternoon and early this evening.

Temperatures should top out around 13 C (the average high for the first week of October is 14 C).

Cooler for Wednesday (and staying mostly cloudy). We'll get an afternoon high in the 10 to 12 C range Wednesday and that'll lead to some frost for Thursday morning as skies clear a bit.

**Keep in mind: Environment and Climate Change Canada doesn't issue rrost advisories past the month of September, so you won't see any of those alerts from here on out.

Mornings stay cool through teh end of the week and there might be some patchy frost in outlying areas Thursday morning. But, IN the city...it's really only Wednesday morning that has a relatively high frost risk.

Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid teens for Thursday and Friday and then mid-to-upper teens for Saturday and Sunday.

The long-range outlook has afternoon highs near 20 C for Sunday-Tuesday.

A quick look back:

Temperatures were well above average through the month of September. 2024 had an average high of 21.6 C. The long-term average is 17.6 C.

The city was also three degrees above the average low temperature.

We'll be fairly close to average through the first three or four days of October. Then...we get that warming trend through the weekend and into early next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy with a few showers this morning. Wind becoming W 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

High: 13

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening.

Mostly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 9

Wednesday - Cloudy with sunny breaks.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 11

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 14

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 15

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 16

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 19