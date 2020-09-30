EDMONTON -- It'll be an average end to a warm and dry month in the Edmonton area.

High and low temperatures for the month are going to end up about two degrees above average.

We've had fifteen days in the 20s, while the average for September is just ten.

AND...just 5 mm of rain was reported this month. The average is 42 mm.

Today - a cool start with temperatures close to zero in the suburbs.

But, we'll be sunny and warming to a high near 15 degrees with light wind this afternoon.

Clouds are expected to push through much of north-central and northern Alberta tonight.

So, we'll be within a few degrees of zero again Thursday morning but many areas should avoid frost under the clouds.

Any regions with some clearing will likely drop a couple degrees below freezing.

An Upper Ridge builds in from the west for the end of the week bringing dry conditions and even warmer temperatures.

Daytime highs should be in the 20 degree range Sat/Sun and possibly Friday too.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 15

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: 9

Thursday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 3 (near zero in the suburbs & outlying areas)

Afternoon High: 17

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 18

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 21