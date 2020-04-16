EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Catholic Schools Division is laying off just over 700 employees, citing Alberta Education funding cuts as a result of COVID-19.

The division will lay off 708 staff, including 479 educational assistants, effective April 30.

On March 28, the provincial government said it would redirect about $128 million in education funding to Alberta's pandemic response.

Edmonton Catholic Schools said the cuts translated to a $5.7-million loss for them.

"These employees are extremely valued and it is very difficult to issue layoff notices due to a provincial government reduction in funding," said Board Chair Laura Thibert. "The Board's expectation is that Alberta Education will restore funding as soon as classes resume."

Those affected are 691 Unifor employees and also include therapeutic assistants, media resources support staff, administrative support and licensed practical nurses.

"We thank staff for their dedication and look forward to welcoming these employees back once classes resume," said Robert Martin, the division's acting superintendent.

The employees who were laid off and have continuous designation will receive health benefits until Aug. 31, and are encouraged to apply for all government benefits being offered during COVID-19.