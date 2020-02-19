EDMONTON -- An Edmonton couple currently quarantined on the cruise ship Diamond Princess have tested negative for coronavirus. The results mean they can get on a plane back to Canada.

Mark and Jenny Rodrigue have been in quarantine on the boat for the last two weeks. They told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday that they expect to be on a flight back to Canada on Friday.

"You gotta have your Japanese health authority disembarkment letter saying that you're negative, and you gotta have your pre-screening from the Canadian doctor that's apparently on board now," Mark Rodrigue told CTV News in a Skype interview on Wednesday night, local time.

"Once we get to the airport we get on the plane, then we're constantly checked."

The plane will land in Trenton, Ont. where passengers will be tested again, before being moved to Cornwall, Ont. for a two week quarantine period.

"I've just about had enough of quarantines, but like I said before, if I was on the other side, I'd want everybody tested and quarantined before we let them back in the neighbourhood," Mark Rodrigue said.

While the Rodrigues are excited to get home, their negative test results come as Japan's health ministry confirmed that two elderly passengers taken from the cruise ship have died from the virus, becoming the first people from the boat to die from the virus.

"They were in serious condition a week ago and they didn't make it. That's sad. I just hope the Japanese health officials and the Princess cruise at least get out and offer condolences to the family," Mark Rodrigue said.

A Japanese news agency has reported that the two passengers were both in their 80s.