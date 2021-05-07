EDMONTON -- An Edmonton physician is facing fraud and theft charges after police allege she fraudulently billed the Alberta government for as much as $4.1 million.

Dr. Yifei Shi, 33, is an charged with one global count each of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000. A global charge applies to multiple instances of criminal activity.

Police in Edmonton say it received a request from Alberta Justice to assist the Service Alberta Health Investigation Unit.

Investigators believe the fraudulent billing scheme dated back as far as 2013.