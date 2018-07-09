The driver of the semi-tractor involved in a collision with a school bus that killed a teen girl near Thorhild, Alberta in March has been charged.

Sukhdeep Deol, 40, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

Police say thesemi-tractor driver rear ended the school buson a road north of Redwater in the morning of March 7.

The school bus, which carried 13 students, was headed to Thorhild Central School. One of the students, 15-year-old Maisie Watkinson, was pronounced dead on scene. The rest of the studentsand the two driverswere not injured in the collision.

Heavy fog was reported in the area of Opal Road and Township Road 594 at the time of the collision.

Deol was released from custody Sunday and is scheduled to appear in court August 2.