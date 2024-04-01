EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton firefighters, police search for woman who fell into North Saskatchewan River

    Edmonton firefighters and policemen on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River below Keillor Point on April 1, 2024, after a woman fell into the water in the evening and did not emerge from it. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton firefighters and policemen on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River below Keillor Point on April 1, 2024, after a woman fell into the water in the evening and did not emerge from it. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

    A woman is missing after she fell into the North Saskatchewan River near Keillor Point on Edmonton's south side.

    Rowan Anderson, a spokesman for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, told CTV News Edmonton fire crews at 7:10 p.m. were called to scenes at the lookout known colloquially as the End of the World and at Laurier Park, located directly across the river.

    EFRS said a man and a woman reportedly both fell into the river and got out, but that the woman fell into the river again and did not emerge from it.

    Anderson said Edmonton police were on scene with a drone and that the man who had fallen into the North Saskatchewan was being treated by emergency personnel.

