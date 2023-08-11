Edmonton Folk Festival-goers navigate transportation challenges, testing set to resume on new LRT line

People head for the hills of Gallagher Park on Aug. 11, 2023, for the second day of the annual Edmonton Folk Music Festival. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)