The lineup for the 40th annual Edmonton Folk Music Festival was unveiled on Wednesday.

In addition to Hozier, Blue Rodeo and Ani DiFranco who were announced back in April, Bahamas, Jason Isbell, John Prine Bruce Cockburn, and dozens of other acts will descend on Gallagher Park this summer.

The 2019 festival will see an increase in Indigenous presence, including teepees and storytellers on scene, Metis fiddlers, and an increase in Indigenous crafts at the craft tent in addition to the Indigenous performers in the lineup.

Wickham said there will also be continued focus on recycling.

“We have been recycling since 1989, and people thought we were kind of weird about that.”

Like previous years, smoking will be permitted in designated areas on festival grounds, and this year there will also be designated areas for cannabis.

The festival runs Aug. 8-11 in the Edmonton river valley. Four day passes for adults start at $189, and goes on sale in person, online and by phone on Saturday, June 1.

The lineup includes more than 60 acts, and can be viewed online.