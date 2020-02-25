EDMONTON -- A man wanted in connection to a homicide in Edmonton more than five years ago was arrested in British Columbia after RCMP caught him throwing rocks at moving vehicles.

The Edmonton Police Service issued a Canada-wide second-degree murder warrant for Richard Joseph Lacarte after Demetrios Karahalios was found dead in an Oliver apartment on March 8, 2014.

A year after the murder, Edmonton police, who said Lacarte lived a "drifter lifestyle," asked for the public's help to find him once again.

On Feb. 20, 2020, police in Ridge Meadows received multiple reports of a man throwing rocks at moving vehicles on the Golden Ears Bridge.

An RCMP officer responded but rush hour traffic made it difficult to approach the man, police said.

The man who was throwing rocks then began to walk in the middle of moving traffic, so the police officer ran onto the road, pushed him to safety and arrested him, RCMP said.

The man was identified as Lacarte.

Lacarte is in custody and is being taken to Edmonton.