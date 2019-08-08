A new staff report shows that Edmonton is not on track to meet its energy reduction targets.

The city is seeking to reduce its greenhouse gas emission by 35 per cent below 2005 levels by 2035.

"The report finds current reduction targets are insufficient to keep the City of Edmonton's greenhouse gas emission aligned with the target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius," a release from the city said.

The target was set out in the Edmonton Declaration, part of the city's plan to combat climate change.

"It's definitely more challenging because of our climate here," said Mike Mellross with the city. "It's more challenging also because of the carbon intensity of our electrcity grid so Edmonton is definitely facing more challenges."

The report cites what the city has done to reduce its carbon footprint including continued LRT expansion and more emissions neutral buildings.

It will be formally presented to council on Aug. 19.