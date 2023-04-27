Edmonton officer who kicked teen in the head showed 'shocking lack of judgement' but will not be charged: ASIRT
An Edmonton officer who kicked an Indigenous teen in the head in 2020 will not be arrested, despite Alberta's police watchdog finding "reasonable grounds" to lay criminal charges.
On Thursday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) publicly released the findings of its probe into the incident that left Pacey Dumas with a hole in his skull and "long lasting, if not permanent" injuries.
ASIRT concluded the officer "showed a shocking lack of judgement and disregard for the life" of Dumas, who was 18 at the time, stating the kick "cannot be supported."
ASIRT referred the case to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) after finding "reasonable grounds that an offence may have been committed" by the officer, but prosecutors recommended last month that no charges be laid.
"It is shocking that the Crown prosecution has decided not to prosecute. They get to hide behind the secrecy of privilege and don't have to answer to the reasoning behind their decision," Heather Steinke-Attia, Dumas' lawyer, told CTV News Edmonton.
"I believe that's a cover up. Especially in circumstances like this where everything about this case cries out for explanation. It's beyond disappointing."
Steinke-Attia said a lawsuit against Const. Ben Todd, the officer who kicked Dumas, will proceed. Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee and six unidentified officers were also named as defendants in the statement of claim filed in 2021, seeking a total of $690,000.
"Pacey is trying to process the disregard that he is experiencing from not only the police, the chief of police, but now the Crown prosecution service as well," Steinke-Attia said.
"The family would like to believe that their family matters."
The ASIRT report does not name Todd as the "subject officer," but says the subject officer was one of several who responded to a 911 call about a fight in west Edmonton on Dec. 9, 2020.
According to the report, the caller told police that a man with a knife entered Dumas' home.
The officer was standing beside two colleagues and holding a carbine rifle when he instructed Dumas to exit the house and crawl, on his stomach, toward him.
The officer claims that Dumas said he had a knife, was reaching into his pockets, and was not complying with orders to show his hands.
He admitted to kicking Dumas in the face, but said he was "forced to take action" because his hands were full, his fellow officers were not reacting, and another person began exiting the front door.
The kick left Dumas "unconscious immediately," the ASIRT report states, and he was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
He underwent emergency surgery that saw a "significant portion of his skull" removed to relieve pressure on his brain and spent nine days in intensive care.
The report states it "was not necessary" for the officer to act in a "hasty and violent manner" because he had other officers to help, he called Dumas toward him, and the teen was lying on his stomach at the time.
ASIRT also noted that at the time Dumas was 5'6" and roughly 90 pounds while the officer was "significantly larger than him."
No knife was found on Dumas.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC escalates strike action in Ottawa area on day 9
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
BREAKING | RCMP release timeline of James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon, Sask. mass stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP is releasing a preliminary timeline of the 2022 mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.
Senate to hold final vote on Bill C-11, online streaming legislation expected to pass
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the final vote to pass the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 is slated to take place in the Senate on Thursday evening.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
Lawyer says Prince Harry's words undermine phone hack case
An attorney for the publisher of The Sun tabloid used Prince Harry's own words Thursday to argue that his phone hacking lawsuit should be thrown out.
Two Canadian Armed Forces flights have left Sudan, carrying 118 evacuees
Two Canadian evacuation flights left Sudan today carrying 118 evacuees to Djibouti but federal officials could not yet say how many of those are Canadian citizens.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst
After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.
Calgary
-
Alberta avalanche warning: Dangerous conditions amid destabilized snowpack
Alberta Parks is cautioning visitors to the province's mountain regions to be careful amid a special avalanche warning for Western Canada.
-
The wife of a Calgary sergeant killed tells court their son will never know his dad
The wife of the Calgary police officer killed after being dragged by a fleeing SUV told a sentencing hearing that her husband's death was no accident.
-
Calgary's Alberta sheriff pilot program 'a success,' says provincial government
The provincial government says its plan to utilize Alberta Sheriffs to bolster public safety in downtown Calgary has worked.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP say more on why they failed to identify Sanderson before the violence started
The RCMP responded to how they could have failed to identify Damien Sanderson at a home prior to the beginning of Myles Sanderson's stabbing spree on James Smith Cree Nation in September.
-
City of Saskatoon secures new organic waste facility
The City of Saskatoon has secured an organic waste materials site at the Loraas facility north of Saskatoon in the Rural Municipality of Corman Park.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP release timeline of James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon, Sask. mass stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP is releasing a preliminary timeline of the 2022 mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP release timeline of James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon, Sask. mass stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP is releasing a preliminary timeline of the 2022 mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.
-
'Pretty much burnt to the ground': Overnight fire destroys well known Regina business
A well known Regina business was the scene of a large fire early Thursday morning.
-
Body of missing Sask. woman found: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP said the body of 32-year-old Jaycee Geml has been found.
Atlantic
-
Cormorant contract: Search and rescue capabilities to be enhanced with DND funding
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Thursday morning IMP Aerospace will lead the process to perform mid-life upgrades to the nation’s fleet of CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue helicopters.
-
Close large N.S. facilities, provide services to people with disabilities: report
An expert report released Wednesday moves people with disabilities in Nova Scotia a step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.
-
'I never got a chance to say goodbye': Family of murder victim protest bail hearing
Family and friends of Max Boudreau gathered outside the Moncton Law Courts Wednesday morning to hold a demonstration opposing bail for the man accused of killing him.
Toronto
-
Father paralyzed in horrifying Florida beach accident details remarkable road to recovery
Ben Board's life changed a year ago when he was paralyzed in a horrific accident at a Florida beach. Now, the Ontario father is hoping to run again with his two boy as he continues his incredible recovery.
-
Lawyer who tried to sue Ontario 'sugar baby' for $229M suspended for misconduct
The Law Society of Ontario has suspended the license of a lawyer who filed an unsuccessful $229 million lawsuit against his former 'sugar baby,' finding his role in the civil action to constitute professional misconduct.
-
Doug Ford announces $112M to fix Ontario's 'broken bail system'
Ontario says it is investing millions to crack down on the province’s bail system and make sure high-risk and repeat violent offenders adhere to their bail conditions.
Montreal
-
Israeli flag burned outside school; Montreal police hate crimes unit investigating
The Montreal police hate crimes unit is investigating after Israeli flags were ripped down outside a Jewish elementary school in a West Island suburb.
-
Striking federal workers head to Quebec-U.S. border to protest
Striking federal public servants held a demonstration Thursday morning near the Lacolle border crossing in the Montérégie region of Quebec, on the ninth day of their work stoppage. A few buses carrying dozens of protesters arrived at the border crossing between Lacolle, Canada, and Champlain, New York, in the United States, usually one of the busiest in the country.
-
Montreal Uber riders most forgetful in Canada
In Uber's annual lost and found index, Montreal was listed as the most forgetful city in the country, with users leaving bags, phones, articles of clothing and vape products in their rides.
Ottawa
-
PSAC escalates strike action in Ottawa area on day 9
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
-
Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill to reopen Friday
Wellington Street will reopen to vehicles in front of Parliament Hill on Friday, 455 days after it closed at the start of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Ottawa home prices set to decline for first time in nearly 30 years, CHMC warns
Ottawa's housing market is set to see the first annual price decrease in nearly 30 years, as rising mortgage rates slow demand for new homes.
Kitchener
-
Protestors confront security and police at Roos Island in Kitchener
Housing advocates are protesting in Kitchener’s Victoria Park Thursday, the day after the city closed Roos Island to the public and brought in a third-party security group to manage who is allowed on and off.
-
Ont. maintenance man caught on camera committing indecent act in client's bedroom: Police
Police in Guelph, Ont. have charged a maintenance person who they say was caught on camera lying on a client’s bed and undoing his pants.
-
Pedestrian dies after crash involving transport truck in Woolwich
Regional police have confirmed a 53-year old woman died Wednesday evening following a collision involving a transport truck in Woolwich Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake CAO relieved of his duties by council
There has been another abrupt departure at Elliot Lake city hall after the chief administrative officer was relieved of his duties Wednesday, but no reason has been given.
-
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
-
North Bay police say investigation underway on Lakeshore Drive
North Bay police say there is a 'heavy presence' of officers working on an active investigation on Lakeshore Drive near Riverbend Road.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg looking at plan to speed cleanup of demolished buildings
A push is on at Winnipeg City Hall to get long-standing debris from demolitions cleaned up faster, by charging property owners to clear the mess away.
-
Crash causes semi-truck to leak 600 litres of diesel fuel: Winnipeg police
A crash at Oakpoint Highway and Selkirk Avenue on Tuesday caused a semi-truck to leak more than 600 litres of diesel fuel, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
Pink-infused, all-female cab company hitting the road in Manitoba
A Portage la Prairie woman has launched an all-female cab company to give women an alternative transportation option.
Vancouver
-
Distracted driving caused 86 deaths in B.C. in a year, marking near 40% annual spike: report
A new report is raising alarm over a concerning trend in British Columbia, where the number of distracted driving fatalities increased by nearly 40 per cent in a single year.
-
60-year-old man charged after indecent act near Burnaby elementary school: RCMP
Charges have been approved against a 60-year-old man in connection with an alleged indecent exposure incident near an elementary school in Burnaby late last year.
-
Rising temperatures prompt special avalanche warning for Western Canada
Backcountry users across Western Canada are being warned to expect dangerous avalanche conditions, as winter transitions to spring and temperatures dramatically rise.
Vancouver Island
-
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
-
Province offers support to Langford residents who had to vacate troubled highrise
The City of Langford says the B.C. government has offered to help residents who have been ordered out of their homes at RidgeView Place, after the city revoked the building's occupancy permit due to safety concerns.
-
Mounties arrest Saanich man after fake gun dropped during drugstore theft
An 18-year-old Saanich man was arrested on a transit bus Tuesday as Mounties responded to a report of an armed shoplifter at a Langford drugstore.