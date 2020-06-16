EDMONTON -- Police are asking for help from the public after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed in the city’s northeast over the weekend.

Emergency crews found Samer Farzat Chehimi in the Brintnell neighourhood with multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was done on Chehimi Tuesday morning and police are now calling his death a homicide.

HELP FROM THE PUBLIC

Homicide Detectives believe Chehimi’s killer or killers were driving a stolen red Ford Expedition around the time of the shooting.

They ask for anyone who might have dash cam footage from the area between 8 p.m. Friday and 1:30 a.m. Saturday to come forward.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m.

“We have information that the vehicle and suspect(s) may have been circulating between 167 Avenue, Manning Drive and Brintnell Blvd.,” Det. Jared Buhler said in a news release.

“We are specifically interested in any dash cam video from Brintnell Blvd., 167 Avenue and 55 Street,” he said.

Police have released a video they say shows a person fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Detectives would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen the red Ford Expedition parked between June 1 and June 13.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online.