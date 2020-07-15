EDMONTON -- An inmate at the Edmonton Remand Centre tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, Alberta Health Services said the inmate is now in isolation and there is no evidence the virus was transmitted to others.

The inmate was admitted on June 30, placed in a 14-day quarantine and tested for the coronavirus, AHS said. That test came back negative, but on July 11 while still in quarantine, the inmate displayed a COVID-19 symptom and was tested again.

That second test was positive and the inmate is now in isolation, AHS said.

Inmates who test positive are isolated for 10 days after they initially show symptoms, as per AHS protocol.

Transfers out of the Remand Centre are suspended for the rest of Wednesday out of precaution.

Correctional facilities are following a number of health restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the suspension of visits, decreased activities and programs, enhanced cleaning and ongoing screening for inmates and staff.